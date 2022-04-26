Southwest Florida Symphony, Serpentine Fire play the music of Earth Wind & Fire

The Southwest Florida Symphony concludes its POPS series with Las Vegas-based R&B band, Serpentine Fire, playing the orchestral presentation of the legendary music of Earth Wind & Fire on April 30.
Serpentine Fire is a celebration of the contemporary American songbook — the iconic music of Earth Wind & Fire for audiences of all ages. The music comes to life with impeccable scores and arrangements by entertainment business veteran Mariano Longo.
Led by returning popular Maestro Andrew Lipke, The Southwest Florida Symphony co-stars in this dynamic and fast-paced journey through ’70s and ’80s hits, including the blockbuster song “September,” which recently experienced a viral renaissance, “Boogie Wonderland,” “After the Love Has Gone” and “Let’s Groove Tonight!”
The full symphony orchestra will perform with Las Vegas headliners and exceptional multi-octave vocal talents — Tyriq Johnson, and E.C Adams — who has opened for Joan Rivers, Jay Leno and performed with Gladys Knight and KC & the Sunshine Band — and a 6-piece touring group that features Walter Jones (bass vocals), Chris Clermont (guitar/vocals) and Mark Barrett (drummer/ associate conductor).
The Serpentine Fire project grew out of Tyriq’s association and friendship with Verdine White and Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind & Fire.
Only one TinyConcert remains this 2021-22 concert season following Serpentine Fire. “Rock & Roll and the String Quartet: Remastered Themes and Variations” (May 11-15) will feature guitarist, singer, conductor, composer and storyteller Andrew Lipke, who returns for rock music with a string quartet. Performance at five Southwest Florida venues: Mercato in North Naples (May 11), Shell Point’s Tribby Center in south Fort Myers (May 12), Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in downtown Fort Myers (May 13), Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda (May 14) and Bell Tower Shops in south Fort Myers (May 15).
