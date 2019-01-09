Southwind Bluegrass Band featured in concert at North Port

The Southwind Bluegrass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 S. Tamiami Trail in North Port.
Common Grounds is dubbed a marriage of the Irish meeting halls of Dublin with the New York coffee houses of the 1960’s. Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased in advance at www.commongroundshall.com. Common Grounds is a true listening room, performance venue, and meeting hall broadcasting on WKDW 97.5 FM radio.
Southwind Bluegrass Band is an ensemble of talented musicians and vocalists dedicated to the rich acoustic sound of Bluegrass music. Southwind performs a variety of classic Bluegrass favorites along with innovative songs of the last several decades.
Admission is $10 per person. For more information, visit www.commongroungshall.com, call 941-564-8739 or email info@kdwradio.com.
