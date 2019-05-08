1st Comic Standing: A comedy competition

Fifty six stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone.
Twelve contestants will perform five minutes each night and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on September finals. Preliminary shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 14, June 4, July 9 and Aug. 13. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes.
This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Use of profanity and drug humor is forbidden.
Reservations and comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top three may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their seven minute finals set.
For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Visani is located at 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.
