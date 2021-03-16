Fishermen’s Village will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from noon to 9 p.m. March 17.
Acoustic musicians Beth Travers and Dave Signs will play Irish tunes, originals and variety music from noon-4 p.m. in Center Court. The Calendar Girls dance troup will perform at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. near center court. Bag pipers will be performing in various locations throughout Fishermen’s Village from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Musicians Tim Wechgelaer and Rick Rourke will perform a mix of traditional Irish tunes, originals and sing-a-longs accompanied by guitar and fiddle from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Center Court.
Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear masks. Fishermen’s Village is at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit www.fishville.com.
