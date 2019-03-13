St. Patrick's Day events

PORT CHARLOTTE
Luck of the Irish Bingo Extravaganza
Enjoy an afternoon of bingo on March 16 at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Cost is $30, for a nine card play-pack, three bonanzas, one speedy pack, one early bird, 1 late bird and two smoker’s specials for a chance of up to $2,500 in prizes. Seating begins at 9:30 a.m. with games beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets are available at the weekly bingo games at the Cultural Center or the accounting office. This event is limited to the first 120 players. For more information, call 941-625-4175, ext. 212.
Wolfhound and The Kellyn Celtic Irish Dancers scheduled
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Celtic group Wolfhound and the Kellyn Celtic Irish Dancers at 7:30 p.m. on March 16 at The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. A traditional corn beef dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices for the show only are $18 for Cultural Center members, $22 nonmembers and $22 day of the show. Dinner and show tickets are $39.95. For more information, call 941-625-4175, ext. 212.
ENGLEWOOD
Corned beef, cabbage
The Englewood Lions will have a corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 16 at the Lions Club House, 4611 Placida Road. Dinner will be corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, dessert and a beverage. Tickets $13 at the door. Take-outs are available. All profits benefit local community projects. Please bring used eyeglasses for recycling to those in need.
ROTONDA WEST
St. Patrick’s dinner
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, Rotonda West will have a St. Patrick’s Day dinner dance on March 16. Dinner is $15 and includes corned beef and cabbage with carrots and potatoes. Cocktails are at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Music by The Vibronauts, with special guest appearances by Legion family members Eric Stefanik and Doug Doble at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call the Post at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
NORTH PORT
St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance
Holy Name Society of San Pedro Catholic Church hosts a St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance beginning at 6 p.m. March 16 with Meloni’s corned beef and cabbage supper and music by Happy Feet. The donation is $20. For tickets or more information, call Ron Sadowski at 941-416-5559 or Fred Kalita at 941-429-6602.
AMVETS dinner
AMVETS Post 2000 Ladies Auxiliary hosts a St. Patrick dinner from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 17. It includes corned beef, potatoes, cabbage and dessert for a $10 donation. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
PUNTA GORDASt. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will play host to a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, from noon to 9 p.m. on March 17 with family friendly festivities. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. For more information, call 941 639-8721 or visit www.fishville.com.
NOKOMISIrish-Celtic celebration and dinner show
An Irish-Celtic celebration and dinner show will be held at 7 p.m. on March 17 at Bay Point Church, 208 Palm Ave., Nokomis. Corn beef and cabbage dinner at 5:30 p.m. followed by a variety show from Irish jigs and celtic pieces performed by violinist Carlann Evans and The Leprechaun Band, to Irish melodies sung by Michele Pruyn and Brian Gurl. Cost is $5 per person with show tickets available separately at $20 per person, at the door. For more information, call 828-284-2953 or www.bay-point-church.com.
