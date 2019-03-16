St. Patrick's Day events

Here’s a rundown of St. Patrick’s Day happenings in the area going on today and Sunday. PORT CHARLOTTE
Luck of the Irish Bingo Extravaganza
Enjoy an afternoon of bingo today at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Cost is $30, for a nine card play-pack, three bonanzas, one speedy pack, one early bird, one late bird and two smoker’s specials for a chance of up to $2,500 in prizes. Seating begins at 9:30 a.m. with games beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets are available at the weekly bingo games at the Cultural Center or the accounting office. This event is limited to the first 120 players. For more information, call 941-625-4175, ext. 212.
Wolfhound and The Kellyn Celtic Irish Dancers show
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Celtic group Wolfhound and the Kellyn Celtic Irish Dancers at 7:30 p.m. today at The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. A traditional corn beef dinner will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices for the show only are $18 for Cultural Center members, $22 nonmembers and $22 day of the show. Dinner and show tickets are $39.95. For more information, call 941-625-4175, ext. 212.
ENGLEWOOD
Corned beef, cabbage
The Englewood Lions will have a corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Lions Club House, 4611 Placida Road. Dinner will be corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, dessert and a beverage. Tickets $13 at the door. Take-outs are available. All profits benefit local community projects. Please bring used eyeglasses for recycling to those in need.
ROTONDA WEST
St. Patrick’s dinner
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, Rotonda West will have a St. Patrick’s Day dinner dance on today. Dinner is $15 and includes corned beef and cabbage with carrots and potatoes. Cocktails are at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Music by The Vibronauts, with special guest appearances by Legion family members Eric Stefanik and Doug Doble at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call the Post at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
NORTH PORT
St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance
Holy Name Society of San Pedro Catholic Church hosts a St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance beginning at 6 p.m. today with Meloni’s corned beef and cabbage supper and music by Happy Feet. The donation is $20. For tickets or more information, call Ron Sadowski at 941-416-5559 or Fred Kalita at 941-429-6602.
AMVETS dinner
AMVETS Post 2000 Ladies Auxiliary hosts a St. Patrick dinner from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. It includes corned beef, potatoes, cabbage and dessert for a $10 donation. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
PUNTA GORDASt. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will play host to a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday with family friendly festivities. The event is free. For more information, call 941 639-8721 or visit www.fishville.com.
