Two local theaters are giving Cupid a helping hand this year. Instead of pitching woo with candy and flowers, take the lighthearted approach this Valentine's Day with the gift of a good belly laugh.
On Feb. 14 the Charlotte Players will present “My Funny Valentine,” a standup comedy show featuring headliner Perry Edenburg, better known by his on stage persona, Harley Worthit.
Then on Feb. 19, Sonya White will headline “Love of Funny,” at the Lemon Bay Playhouse.
The two shows were late entries in their respective theaters' schedules, explained
Kathy McSteen, founder, Florida comedy network, which helped arrange the two shows.
Edenburg and White had been booked to play on the same bill in a show at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County about this time. When that venue closed down, it created the opportunity to turn the loss into a gain. Instead of one show, now audiences have two.
“People these so much want to go out and have a good time,” McSteen said, “so we're hoping to provide them with the opportunity for Valentines week.”
After all, she said, like the old saying goes, “candy is dandy, but … laughter gets your endorphins going, it raises your serotonin. It makes you feel good.”
“I enjoy putting on something that lifts people up, gives them an opportunity for a nice night out,” McSteen said. Every likes to laugh, but the typical comedy club scene isn't for everyone, with their two-drink minimums and comedians who dole out profanity like they own stock in it.
“The people I tend to highlight are individuals who are skilled at doing more than shock comedy or telling dirty jokes,” McSteen said. “They're really clever.”
Edenburn and White are two prime examples. Edenburn's turn at the Langdon Playhouse will give the general public a chance to catch his act. Since moving to North Port three years ago, he's mostly been playing a lot of gated communities and special events.
Before that, he spent more than 30 years doing comedy in places like Branson, Missouri, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee – places where clean comedy is king. That's where he developed his Harley Worthit character.
“You know how a ventriloquist can get away with everything because there's a dummy?” McSteen said. With Harley, Edenburn can be his own dummy.
Edenburn was a musician back in 1985. He was in a revue at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and the comedian quit. The rest of the cast volunteered him to fill the void.
“Nobody else wanted to be stupid all night, but it seemed easy for me,” he said.
He developed the Harley character over the next few years. Harley's kind of a hillbilly, Edenburn said. “He’s not the brightest bulb. He’s got marital problems, He’s getting older.”
Harley views life through a bit of a warped lens, Edenburg said, but the things he talks about are perfect for Southwest Florida audiences. “I’m usually performing in these 55-plus snowbird communities.”
These folks can understand getting older and having a marriage where some of the romantic varnish has worn off. He launched into one of Harley's bits about a marriage counselor suggesting he try to spice things up at home. So Harley decides that day, when his wife got home, he'd greet her at the door naked.
“Now we're being sued by the Jehovah's Witnesses.”
“I’ve never done an R-rated show, I’ve never cussed in a show, he said. “If you like vulgar stuff, I guess you can find a cable channel or some stuff on YouTube that will provide that kind of comedy for you.”
That's the great thing about Florida audiences, they aren't looking for offensive humor, in any sense.
“People are down here to have fun to enjoy themselves.” he said. “You don’t get the people who are looking for something to be upset about.”
White's shares some of Edenburn's comic sensibilities. A nationally touring comedian, her style could be described as “streetwise Southern.” She tours as a member of Southern Fried Chicks, a female answer to the Blue Collar Comedy Tour of a few years back.
Like Edenburn, White likes to earn her laughs. In her act, she said, “the only F-bomb is 'fun.' She added that she likes playing theater shows, “because it's not about how many drinks are being sold.”
White said she won't be putting together a Valentine-themed show, although some of her material fits the occasion.
“I talk about my dating misadventures,” she said. Unlike musicians, she said, comedians don't get groupies. If you see someone following you from town to town, that's a stalker. Which is not all bad, she said. They never arrive late for your set learned to read between the lines when it comes to personal ads:
“When a guy says, 'I like long walks on the beach and bicycle rides,' that means, 'I have a DUI and no drivers license.'”
White said she likes to give the men and women equal time with her act. “I can draw the guys in, talk about fishin', cars, doin' shots. The ladies, we can talk about makeup, the one wild hair that grows on your chin.
“I talk from the gals' point of view, I talk from the guys' point of view.”
When a couple can laugh together, that's a seriously intimate experience.
