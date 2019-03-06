“Star Wars” is one of the largest movie franchises in film history, and has millions of fans around the world.
So, when those who love “Star Wars” have a chance to meet and interact with someone involved with the movies, they jump at the chance. Especially if that someone is Colin Cantwell, the man who was the concept designer and developer for everything that flew in the original “Star Wars” film that was released in 1977, “Episode IV- A New Hope.”
Cantwell, who is now 86 years old, will be making an appearance at PopNComics, in Port Charlotte, on March 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
His designs from that particular movie include the X-Wing, TIE Fighter, Death Star, Star Destroyer, original Millennium Falcon, Y-Wing and others. Cantwell also developed the process of “Kitbashing” to build the ships, and revolutionized the modeling industry by tearing apart model kits of cars, boats and planes and re-constructing the pieces into objects such as the Star Wars ship models.
Forest Burke, manager of PopNComics, said that in addition to his contribution to the Star Wars franchise, Cantwell has been involved in other iconic projects, like 2001: A Space Odyssey, War Games and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and many more.
“During the first part of his appearance here, he will take a few questions about all of the different things he’s worked on,” Burke said. “Then he’ll show a video presentation about how he designed and developed the models, and his concepting meetings with George Lucas about the designs.”
Fans are welcome to bring in “Star Wars” memorabilia for Cantwell to sign, or he will have prints of his work on hand to sign, if preferred. Autographs will cost $25.
For two years, PopNComics has been a place for comics and gaming communities (many times, one and the same) to come together and enjoy a shared passion. Contrary to popular belief, fans of the genre are very ethnically and age-wise diverse, and include people from all walks of life.
Burke said that underneath the PopNComics name on the 2,500-square-foot building are the words, “Nerd Haven,” which tells potential customers all they need to know about what kind of establishment it is.
“We have all kinds of events here, like video game and board game tournaments, and we invite everyone to come,” he said. “We think it’s important to have a place for people to come who may not feel there’s another place where they really fit in.”
