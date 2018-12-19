Starr performer

Deven Starr credits his musical chops to Mark Tremonti, who originally played guitar with the band Creed.
“Mark now has a band called Alter Bridge,” Starr said. “I’ve been following him since I was 11. He’s always had a very unique style, but the biggest thing for me is he’s extremely educated yet he’s as humble as a person could be. I really admire that. I look up to him as a man and as a musician. He’s a good dude. I’ve met him a bunch of times and I’ve even taken some lessons from him.”
Starr, 28, was born in Port Charlotte and still calls the town his home. He has been performing since he was 13 and plays guitar, drums and bass guitar while also handling vocals in his solo act as well as several duos he performs with around the area.
“I have two sides to me,” he said. “One is my ‘cover’ side, which I do for a living — alternative stuff like John Mayer. But then I switch it up and do some John Legend and Sam Smith, some R&B style stuff. I grew up in the 90s rock/alternative vibe, which I use for my cover songs. But my original sound is very much hard rock, heavier than you might hear on the radio.”
Starr added local audiences can expect venues Starr plays to dictate the kind of shows he puts on.
“If they’re coming out to one of my restaurant performances, they can expect me with my guitar and microphone,” he said. “I jam anything from Howie Day and John Mayer all the way to Pearl Jam and Nirvana. Then I’ll do some R&B stuff — Mario, Blackstreet and Gnarls Barkley. But then I can go back and do some Van Morrison and some Marshall Tucker and a little bit of country. It’s a really wide mix I’ve learned over the years, just to stay open minded.”
