Your mission is waiting for you at the Military Heritage Museum’s STEM at the Speed of Sound workshop for students Oct. 26.
Eligible to participate are Charlotte County students in the seventh, eighth and ninth grade. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Workshops involve working with small groups of young students in a hands-on workshop, to help peak their enthusiasm and interest in the fields of STEM.
Interactive activity areas including geographic information system equation and flight simulator: Hands-on experience flying.
This STEM workshop will be held in conjunction with the Florida International Air Show and in association with the American Association of University Women. Each 2.5 hour class is limited to 24 students. Preregistration required. Morning class starts at 9 a.m. Afternoon class starts at 1:30 p.m. Each student must be accompanied by an adult. Upon completion of the program, students will receive a certificate and a free ticket to the Florida International Air Show.
One adult may accompany up to five students, and may include parents/guardians, grandparents, teachers.
The 38th annual event will be Nov. 1-3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon to 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
