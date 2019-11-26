Step back in time: 'A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play'

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” playing through Dec. 25.
The Charles Dickens classic comes alive on stage, but with a twist. The entire family will enjoy this unique theatrical experience that will take you back in time to the days of radio plays.
The story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his discovery of the true meaning of Christmas is reimagined and told as a 1940s radio broadcast complete with vintage commercials, live sound effects and musical underscoring. The small cast brings dozens of characters to life as three ghosts take Scrooge on a thrilling journey through Christmas past, present and future.
The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate 100-seat theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.