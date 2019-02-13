The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden under a boutique Big-Top tent on Feb. 20-26 at The City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
Step Right Up! and into an outrageous fantasy where wacky characters from the past invite you into their topsy-turvy world where your imagination is the only limit to lively entertainment.
“The moment you enter the foyer tent of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium, you are transported back in time to a turn-of-the-century traveling show, complemented by whimsical characters, magical potions and world-class performance artistry,” said Allison Blei, the show’s coproducer and co-writer. “It’s a tongue-in-cheek, Barnumesque mini-melodrama that will thrill and delight all with classic vintage entertainment.”
Among the quirky are acrobats, comedians and aerialists who inhabit the bewitching realm of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden. Among the many characters you can expect to witness Madame Rotateress, Misses Synthetic, Suspended Passion and so much more. Many of the characters are played by award-winning aerialists and acrobatic artists who have entertained audiences all over the world including The USA, Monte-Carlo, Germany, Japan, South Korea and even in Australia’s famed Sydney Opera House.
Patrons can meet and mingle with show characters that sporadically appear in Dr. Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden which opens one hour before the start of each show serving a savory array of delicious dishes, potent potions, bitter brews and enticing elixirs.
The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden is an original production by Salto Entertainment of Englewood, an entertainment group with decades of live family entertainment production experience. Salto Entertainment’s production and performance credits include the motorcycle madness of Moto Maniac and the aerial antics and death-defying stunts of the steampunk-themed production FLIPPIN. Salto Entertainment is owned and operated by Allison Blei and Ivan España whose family of high-flying stunt artist were recently inducted to the Circus ‘Ring of Fame’ in Sarasota’s St. Armand’s circle marking their significant contributions to the art and culture of circus amongst many other incredible icons such as P.T. Barnum and The Ringling Bros.
The show is sponsored by The Kiwanis Club Punta Gorda who will receive a portion of the proceeds.
Tickets to the 90-minute extravaganza are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 941-445-7309.
