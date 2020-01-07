Salto Entertainment brings the return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, under the big top, in Englewood, Sarasota and Punta Gorda. Presented by the ingenious B.S. Swindler himself, the Peculiarium will launch its third season from where it all began. Step right up and into an outrageous fantasy where eccentric characters from the past invite you into their topsy-turvy world.
“We are thrilled to return to the suncoast with a new cast of characters under our brand-new tent,” said Allison Blei, the show’s co-producer and co-writer. “This year’s cast is filled with absurd characters who will take audiences through a journey of fantasy, frivolity and feast for the senses!”
Quirky performers will have you delighted, thrilled and laughing until it hurts. This year’s lineup of unpredictable characters includes The Bandits, The Rotatetress, Suspended Passion and more. Characters are played by award-winning aerialists, stunt artists and comedians who have come from all over the world to bring unparalleled entertainment to your backyard.
Patrons can meet and mingle with show characters that sporadically appear in Dr. Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden, which opens one hour before the start of each show, serving a savory array of delicious dishes, potent potions, bitter brews and enticing elixirs.
Performances held in Englewood and Punta Gorda will benefit the community through sponsorship deals with two local organizations, The Kiwanis Club of Englewood-Cape Haze and The Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda.
The 90-minute extravaganza will take place under a new “Odd-itorium in the Round,” custom-made by the premier tent maker in the world. Guests can expect a lavish, unique tent with a newly upgraded seating configuration designed to create a better viewing experience for all.
The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden is an original production by Salto Entertainment of Englewood, an entertainment group with decades of live entertainment production experience. Salto Entertainment’s production and performance credits include the motorcycle madness of Moto Maniacs and the aerial antics and death-defying stunts of the steampunk-themed production Flippin’. Salto Entertainment is owned and operated by Allison Blei and Ivan Espana, whose family was inducted into the Circus ‘Ring of Fame’ in Sarasota’s St. Armands Circle, marking their significant contributions to the art and culture of the circus among incredible icons, including P.T. Barnum and The Ringling Bros.
