When you go to visit Sanibel Island, you probably think to yourself what a great place it would be to live, and you would be right.
But that was not the case for the early settlers of the area. Without a bridge and only accessible by boat, the island was cut off from the mainland and was thick with mosquitoes. Luckily, enough pioneers stuck around to help build Sanibel into the beautiful resort island it is today.
You can learn all about the struggles of the settlers, and even walk through some of their homes and businesses, at the Sanibel Historical Museum and Village. The village is a tribute to Sanibel’s past, where you can get a glimpse of some of the island’s buildings from the 1880s through the 1940s. These eight authentic, historically restored structures were not originally on the current site, but were moved there intact years ago.
You’ll learn by watching a short film in the welcome center that Sam Bailey, a member of one Sanibel’s founding families, had a father who owned the first general store. His original store was destroyed in a hurricane in 1926 but the second one is standing on the property at the Sanibel Village.
The post office was actually built from wood that was floating around in the water after the hurricane destroyed most of the town. When you look up at the ceiling while standing inside the building, you can see the unpainted, mismatched boards that were used.
Several of the houses on site were built from Sears & Roebuck kits. The Morning Glories cottage, which was originally located on San Carlos Bay, was ordered from the company by pioneer Martin Mayer and was delivered to the island in 30,000 pieces on a flatbed truck aboard a barge in 1925. The total cost of the kit and delivery was $2,211.
During the tour, Bailey’s General Store, also known as the Sanibel Packing Company, is not to be missed. It’s a great representation of what was then considered to be the hub of a small town, but in the back corner, includes the one item from the original Bailey’s store that survived the 1926 hurricane — a large safe.
Apparently, it was found in the bottom of the bay and fished out. It sits in the relocated store in all its rusted glory, a reminder of the fury of Mother Nature and the steadfast determination of the early pioneers to make this wild island their home. 950 Dunlop Road, Sanibel Island. 239-472-4648, sanibel-captiva.org
