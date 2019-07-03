Story Time

 The Fairy Tale Teller

 PHOTO PROVIDED

See the Fairy Tale Teller

Sandman Books has relocated and is open for business. Award-winning costumed characters will visit the bookshop for an interactive story time event. The adventure begins at 10:30 a.m. July 6 and is led by the children’s event coordinator also known in costume as The Fairy Tale Teller (Douglas Coventry). You will meet heroes, fairies, princesses and other characters from the vast world of literature. Cameras are welcome. After the event, every guest will have a chance to meet his or her favorite character and have their picture taken. Guests of all ages may wear costumes if they wish. This event is free. Sandman Books is at 5240 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-1624 or online at www.sandmanbooks.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments