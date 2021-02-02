Streetlife Serenader brings Billy Joel tribute to Gulf Theater

Close your eyes and just listen.
More than any of his other acts, tribute artist Jonathan Elgart could be Billy Joel’s voice double.
Massachusetts native Elgart has also been a piano man, from classical to pop, since he was three.
“My dream as a kid was to perform,” he said. “When I made the switchover to pop, my big influences were Barry Manilow, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond and Elton John. I started playing piano bars when I was a college sophomore.
“I also hosted karaoke for 25 years. I could sit back and listen to Billy Joel for hours. When you listen, and I mean really listen, you hear the inflections and the way he delivers it.
“When I did piano bar, nobody ever said, ‘Give me your interpretation of “Just the Way You Are.” They wanted to hear what they’d heard on the radio, from Billy Joel. I was really tickled when they said, ‘Oh man, I thought that was the radio.’
“That’s when I thought I might be onto something with tributes. Manilow got me interested, but it was Billy Joel who took me over the top. I was amazed at his versatility. He could play classical, ragtime, pop, 1950s rock and roll. He had it all.
“There were times I had to make sure the album I had on was the one I thought it was. That’s Billy Joel? I couldn’t believe how he could change his vocal stylings. And, even bigger, he writes all his own music!”
Streetlife Serenader will be a full, two-set performance with intermission.
Elgart will tell a few stories about Joel’s past and how he came to write the songs — 13 studio albums filled with memories like “My Life,” “Movin’ Out,” “You May Be Right,” “Uptown Girl” and, of course, the one that started it all: “Piano Man.”
“But I miss the audience interaction the most these days,” he confessed. “Usually, with ‘Big Shot,’ ‘Still Rock and Roll to Me,’ ‘You May Be Right,’ I’m all over the venue, running from one end to the other, high-fiving people, stopping in the aisles. Now I have to be more confined, but I’ll still keep the energy up as much as possible so they’re rocking out along with me.”
An ensemble of as many as six other performers, including a female backup vocalist, will play with Elgart onstage at Gulf Theater: James Rosati Jr. on drums, Tony Check on lead guitar, Cristi Vale on vocals, Billy Lord on second keyboard, Razz Tyler on bass and Joe Menendez on saxophone.
“I’ve never been prouder to be a part of this band of great musicians. Our whole deal is to provide an escape from this reality we’re in. We want people to have a good time, come back for more, support live music and promote Gulf Theater’s lineup of shows. Fill this place as much as it can be filled and support the museum that’s the backbone of it all.”
Gulf Theater fog-sanitizes and wipes down door handles, railings and armrests before and after each show. Staff and guests (but not artists) are required to wear masks in the building and throughout the performance. Hand sanitizer and temperature checks at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.