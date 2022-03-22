Streisand tribute brings back ‘Memories’

Rumor had it that the legendary Barbra Streisand was going on tour in 2021 or 2022, but tickets proved elusive.
No worries. You can still hear “The Way We Were,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” performed by a singer about whom “LVM Magazine” said, “this is the closest we are going to get ... without paying $1,000 a ticket.”
She brushes her long blonde bob back from her face with the same artfully extended fingernails as Streisand. She lopes across the stage with that coltish "Funny Girl" walk. She’s got the nose. She’s got the attitude.
She lets rip with soaring phrases and banters with the band and the crowd in a Brooklyn twang that she keeps fresh with phone calls to Long Island family.
Just like Streisand, she might appear in a blue sailor dress with bright red bow or a swanky gown and diamonds. From the hair down to the quirky mannerisms and timing, Sharon Owens channels a perfect Streisand.
With Broadway ambitions and degrees in voice and opera, Owens began her career as a singer/dancer in Los Angeles dinner theater. She occasionally caricatured Streisand in over-the-top, drag-queen jest, but her friends liked the act so well they urged her to specialize in it.
“Oh, people don’t do that for a living,” she demurred. But then she did exactly that.
Owens moved to Las Vegas and joined the gallery of star-alikes who represent the pioneering multimillion-dollar tribute series Legends in Concert. While Legends has several Adeles, Bette Midlers, Aretha Franklins and Chers, Owens is their one-and-only Barbra, from Vegas to Myrtle Beach.
She continued to Berlin, performing for “Stars in Concert.” Her uncanny resemblance propelled her into headlining in her own show, “Barbra and Frank, The Concert That Never Was.” The 10-year-running hit still plays on the Vegas Strip to sell-out audiences and standing ovations.
As Streisand, she won the 2005 national competition “Performing As…” on FOX TV and made it to the finals of ABC’s “The Next Best Thing” in 2007.
“Still,” she admitted, “there was a time in my life when I didn’t respect what I did. I just wanted to be Sharon and not be Barbra anymore. But I came to realize that I make much more money as Barbra than Sharon can. And I don’t have to audition!”
What Owens does is much more than just mimicry. It’s full-on acting craft.
“Now, 20 years later,” she said, “I’ve honed the character for so long that it just comes naturally, and I’ve become a specialized ‘A’ act.
“No two of my shows are the same. Every audience is different, and I love it that way. If every audience and show were the same, I would get terribly bored.”
