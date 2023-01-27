Sumatran tiger arrives at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay guests are now able to get up-close with Bandar, a nine-year-old male Sumatran tiger who resides in the Jungala realm of the park.

 Photo courtesy of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced the arrival of a critically endangered male Sumatran tiger who joins the park’s diverse collection of more than 200 animal species. Bandar was transferred from the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Wash., and is the park’s first Sumatran tiger to join the existing streak of tigers. In his new habitat, he will join Rukayah and Zahra, a Malayan and Bengal tiger, respectively. Park guests are now able to get up-close with Bandar, a nine-year-old male Sumatran tiger who resides in the Jungala realm of the park.

“Watching Bandar settle into his new home is exciting and inspiring,” said Jenny Mendoza, Vice President-Zoological for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “We are very thrilled to provide him with a home for him to thrive, share his story with our guests, and have our zoological facilities serve as a building block for the prosperous future of all tigers.”


