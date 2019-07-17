By LAURIE COLTON
Venice Theatre
Venice Theatre is delighted to invite audiences to its 7th Annual Summer Cabaret Festival. This popular event keeps music lovers and theatre goers entertained throughout the summer with a variety of music in a night club setting.
The festival continues in “Pinky’s Cabaret” (the theatre’s black box Pinkerton Theatre) through Aug. 25.
Different acts — some new, some returning — will be performing throughout the festival. Most performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays and at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The theatre’s SummerStock cast performs on two Wednesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The festival is directed by Venice Theatre’s Artistic Director, Allan Kollar with musical direction by Michelle Kasanofsky.
Tickets are $18 for each show, one exception being Liz Pascoe-Broome’s cabaret which offers $5 tickets for children aged seven and under. All tickets are on sale at www.venicetheatre.org, 941-488-1115 and in person at the box office located at 140 Tampa Ave., W., Venice. Summer box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and one hour before show time.
Upcoming shows include:
‘The Sinatra Songbook starring John Lariviere’
July 18-19 at 7:30 p.m.
Cabaret and jazz singer John Lariviere regularly headlines throughout South Florida performing at local theatres and clubs. Lariviere is back by popular demand with his sold-out one-man show.
Treble In Paradise
July 20 at 7:30 p.m. and July 21 at 2 p.m.
Beginning with the suggestion of a location, object or title from the audience, Treble in Paradise will perform a completely original, fully improvised musical comedy in two acts. Starring Kathryn Parks, Asia Dekle, Chris Friday and Ryan Simpson.
Dorian and The Furniture Presents ‘Lost Songs’
July 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Dorian’s new show will feature forgotten oddities and a look at the lesser-known works of Dan Fogelberg.
‘Mommy Needs A Drink’
July 25 at 7:30 p.m. and July 28 at 2 p.m.
Alana Opie returns with her show “Mommy Needs a Drink.” This time she’s bringing along five of the area’s finest performers who also happen to be moms. Join Opie, Asia Dekle, Jennifer Baker, Corinne Woodland, Jamie Butrum and Liz Pascoe-Broome as they sing about the ups and downs of motherhood.
Random Acts: ‘Redacted’
July 26-27 at 7:30 p.m.
The “stable geniuses” from Random Acts return with all-new material that can’t be mentioned in polite company. Songs, scenes and shenanigans guaranteed to make you snort your beer. Beware: material is completely Uncencored.
Summerstock Cabaret
July 31 and Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Join the cast of this summer’s Urinetown, as they pay tribute to Venice Theatre’s first 12 seasons of SummerStock. Including songs from “Footloose,” “West Side Story,” “Oklahoma,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Cabaret” and more.
Eric Watters presents ‘1961’
Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.
The year of America’s first man in space, JFK and Roger Maris. “Bye Bye Birdie” wins the Tony award, “West Side Story” debuts in movie theaters, and Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison, Ray Charles and the Shirelles are scoring top hits. Don’t forget “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and its theme song that won an Academy Award and a Grammy. Experience all this and more as you relive the year that is the same upside down as right side up.
‘Two of A Kind’ starring Kim Kollar & Bobbi Eschenbach
Aug. 2-3 at 7:30 p.m.
This dynamic duo shares their musical flair with favorite songs from their hearts to yours. Hear the music of Johnny Mercer, Bette Midler, Judy Garland, Barry Manilow, Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra. The night is new, the faces are friendly and the mood is always right.
‘Patsy Cline Live’ starring Alana Opie
Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 11 at 2 p.m.
The star of “Always … Patsy Cline” will recreate the only known recording of a live Patsy Cline concert at the Cimarron Ballroom in 1961.
Jason Ellis presents ‘Swanky Soiree’
Aug. 9-10 at 7:30 p.m.
A night of cocktails, crooners and comedy. Songs from Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick Jr., and Dean Martin. Guest appearances featuring songs from Greatest Showman, Skyfall, Gershwin and much more. Adult content.
Liz Pascoe-Broome presents ‘Raindrops on Roses and Other Favorite Things’
Aug. 10 and Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.
A special opportunity for “littles” and their parents. This gentle, interactive and engaging show will help nurture and inspire an appreciation of the performing arts for young children. The children will be invited to dance, sing and interact along with the performers. Tickets are $5 for ages seven and under.
‘An Evening On Beneva’ starring Berry Ayers
Aug. 15 and Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Popular area drag queen Beneva Fruitville sings all the songs she’s ever wanted to sing, but couldn’t. This New York style cabaret show carries a PG-13 rating.
‘Rhythm and Speed’ starring Joel Broome
Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
A variety of Jazz standards and ethnic world music featuring rhythm and percussion.
‘Some Enchanted Evening’ with Stephen Ditchfield
Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 at 2 p.m.
Enjoy the best-loved music from the best-loved singers of our time. From Nat King Cole to Josh Groban, from Tony Bennett to Michael Buble, from the Broadway stage to the silver screen … it’s the music you love, the way you remember it. Join Ditchfield for an “enchanted evening” of music presented in his own inimitable style with warmth, humor and inspiration.
Leftcoast Sunset
Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Welcome to the Leftcoast. Treat yourself to the sonic paradise of local Leftcoast legends, Sunset Roy (Mikal Mancini and Khamor Lyons) and Brandon Gomes. For one night only, experience stripped-down, live renditions of popular hit songs such as “Immortal,” “Welcome In,” “Beautifulcrazy” and “Games.”
‘Two for the Money’ starring Michelle Kasanofsky & George Mancini
Aug. 23-24 at 7:30 p.m.
Michelle Kasanofsky, her father – the incomparable George Mancini — and her multi-talented son Mikal, accompanied by “adopted son” Joel, will be performing songs by composer/performers who are a double threat like Michel Legrand, Carole King and Stevie Wonder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.