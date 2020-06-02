Sailing Association changes course for camps
The Englewood Sailing Association has changed the schedule for its annual “Learn to Sail” camp.
The new dates are July 6-10, July 13-17 and July 27-31. The dates were pushed back over concerns surrounding the COVID-10 pandemic. Sailing Association members are incorporating social distancing and cleaning procedures in place and will use the month of June to practice them.
The Learn to Sail camps are for youngsters aged 10-17 who know how to swim. Sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. The course is offered at $150. Students must know how to swim. Boats and books are provided. Need-based scholarships are available. www.englewoodsailing.org or call 941-681-8190.
Players Centre offers virtual summer camp
The Players Studio, the department of education and outreach of The Players Centre for Performing Arts, is offering virtual summer camps. Due to concerns about COVID-19, the regularly scheduled four-week Musical Theatre Camp and the one-week mini camps scheduled for the month of June have been replaced with new quarantine-friendly versions. The Players Studio will continue to watch CDC, city and county guidelines regarding summer camps. Visit theplayers.org to sign up for summer camp and classes. For more information, call 941-365-2494. The Players Centre For Performing Arts is at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Sarasota County announces summer camp plan
Summer camps will return this year, the Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources department announced.
The county will run five weeks of day camps and specialty camps, with the first session starting June 29 and running through July 31. A mini-camp will follow from Aug. 3-7. Day camps are run at five sites throughout Sarasota County, including Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice, and Shamrock Park and Nature Center, 3900 Shamrock Drive, Venice.
To help protect campers and staff, the number of camper slots are limited to 50 per site, per week. Registration for summer camp will be open at 9 a.m. June 8 at scgov.net/parks.
Call 941-861-PARK (7275) or email parksonline@scgov.net for more information.
Heroes Camp
The SKY Family YMCA is offering all-day youth relief care for essential workers to help support the children of health care and emergency response professionals who are playing important roles combating the coronavirus. The staff will teach and encourage good hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and follow a strict sick child/staff policy. For the safety and well-being of others in the program, those running a temperature of 100.4+ degrees cannot attend. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org.
‘Ding’ Darling Virtual Summer Camp starts June 10
Building on the success and popularity of its #DingatHome virtual learning experience, which ran March 23 through May 29, the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge education team debuts its free Virtual Summer Camp beginning June 10.
Through July 31, refuge educators will be hosting longer, natural science- and experiential-based learning videos every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 10 a.m. on the refuge’s official Facebook page. Exploration Wednesday will include activities like paddleboarding in Tarpon Bay and bike safety. Experimentation Thursday lessons range from making a lava lamp to nature tie-dye. Investigation Friday brings interviews with refuge experts such as Acting Refuge Manager Kevin Godsea, a biologist and a veterinarian.
For more information. email Soderholm at educator@dingdarlingsociety.org or call 239-472-1100 ext. 236. Visit dingdarlingsociety.org/articles/virtual-summer-camp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.