Circus fans of all ages can beat the heat while experiencing the best of the circus arts at the Historic Asolo Theater on the grounds of The Ringling. Some of the circus world’s most exciting acts have signed on for the annual show.
“Each year we are thrilled to partner with the Ringling to present the Summer Circus Spectacular,” said Circus Arts Conservatory Executive Vice President Jennifer Mitchell. “This show not only offers an affordable entertainment option for all ages but is also the perfect summer family-friendly activity."
The lineup
Master of Ceremonies Heidi Herriott
Herriott is proud of her heritage as a third-generation American circus artist. She has traveled North America performing as an aerialist, equestrian and Ringmaster. Career highlights include appearances on Animal Planet’s "Pet Star" and "America’s Got Talent." Herriott and her dancing horses have also performed at Walt Disney World and the Nickelodeon Studios as well as with the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Chris Allison, clowning/comedy
Allison was 12 years old when he took a school field trip to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus that left him determined that he would grow up and become a clown with the Greatest Show On Earth. After graduating from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Clown College with a major in pie throwing and a minor in pratfalls, he spent the next 11 years touring with the circus, the final three years as the Boss Clown. Since leaving the show, he has toured all across the U.S. as well as internationally. He has been seen on MTV's “Road Rules" and "Oddville," Natalie Merchant's music video for her hit song "Kind and Generous," “The Oprah Winfrey Show," “Emeril Live,” Comedy Central’s “Strangers with Candy,” “The Late Show with David Letterman” and on season four of “America’s Got Talent.”
Olga Coronas and Holly Legare, Duo Lyra
This aerial dream team is honored to bring their aesthetically-pleasing artistic fusion of dance and aerial acrobatics to Sarasota. Coronas, an accomplished, professional aerialist, and Legare, an award-winning dancer, have joined forces to create a beautiful, captivating performance that’s sure to inspire audiences.
Dust In the Wind, hand balance adagio
Seida Maite Ramírez Lobaina and Julio Fajardo Arjona are artistic partners who have taken their act to the next level. Their hand-to-hand balancing and adagio act has taken them all over the world and seen them earn many prestigious awards. Among their many accolades, they have been invited to the elite Monte Carlo International Circus Festival in 2023.
Abrehem Mola, Rolla Bolla
As an agile and athletic youth born and raised in Ethiopia, Mola was destined for his art. At the age of 12, he joined the first of many circuses, performing as an acrobat and juggler before perfecting his Rolla Bolla routine. Since then, he has been a sought-after artist, thrilling audiences while performing all over the world in circuses and festivals. He came to the United States to perform in 2016 and has since made the U.S. his home.
Ricardo Sosa, hand balance contortion
Sosa hails from Havana, Cuba; he began studying ballet at the age of 6. He went on to train in the state-sanctioned circus school in Cuba. Three years into his professional career, he became a highly-regarded teacher and mentor: his students have gone on to win many national competitions. Offered his first U.S. contract with an American circus in 1999, he has since performed in circuses all over the U.S. and Europe as well as Las Vegas nightclubs and hotels. He now resides permanently in Miami, but still performs all over the world.
“It is such a pleasure and an honor to bring a live, professional circus show to the beautiful Historic Asolo Theater at The Ringling, which works to preserve the history and legacy of the circus,” said CAC founder and president/CEO Pedro Reis. “Our missions are so closely aligned — we both strive to inspire, educate and entertain; our collaboration has been such an organic and fulfilling effort.”
