Enjoy a summer getaway in Orlando with water fun, lazy rivers and natural springs.
FOR THE MILDLY ADVENTUROUS
• Viking Ecotours offers pedal kayak tours at the most beautiful natural springs and waterways in Florida.
• Get Up & Go Kayaking offers a view of crystal-clear waters or a nighttime bioluminescence experience in a tour aboard a 100% clear kayak.
• At the Walt Disney World Resort, guests of all ages can reel in the fun with dockside fishing and guided bass fishing excursions on select waterways.
FOR THE THRILL-SEEKER
• A classic Florida experience, airboat rides at Boggy Creek Airboat Rides and Wild Florida offer up-close and personal views into the beauty of the Headwaters to the Everglades.
• Nona Adventure Park features a floating Aqua Park, Cable Park for wakeboarding/water skiing, one-of-a-kind 60-foot climbing tower and a ropes course.
• At Discovery Cove, guests seeking a thrilling underwater adventure can upgrade their experience and step into a shark habitat, complete with over 20 sharks, for an intimate shark training session with expert Aquarists.
Natural Springs in Central Florida
• Blue Springs State Park is a designated winter home of the Florida manatee. Visitors can enjoy the 72-degree water with activities including, scuba diving, kayaking, a boat tour of the historic St. Johns River and inflatable tube rentals to float down Blue Springs Run.
• De Leon Springs State Park offers narrated boat tours, swimming, canoeing and birdwatching. After building an appetite making a splash, guests can experience making their own pancakes at the on-site Old Spanish Sugar Mill Restaurant.
• Wekiwa Springs State Park, as the oldest tourist attraction in Central Florida, has been a top hidden gem for more than a century. The park offers 7,800 acres of outdoor experiences for the whole family with a natural spring for swimming, canoes for rent and an opportunity to experience the natural environment of the area’s Timucuan Indians.
THEME PARKS
• At Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, the 3,000-foot-long Cross Country Creek winds through the entire park, featuring polar caves, a grotto and showers from Mount Gushmore.
• Aquatica Orlando’s Loggerhead Lane river course takes guests through a grotto filled with a school of cichlid fish, the park’s dolphin exhibit, a waterfall and other fun features.
• At the Kopiko Wai Winding River in Universal’s Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando Resort, after finding one of the endless loop’s semi-hidden entrances, guests can drift seamlessly between wide open spaces and secluded caverns.
LAZY RIVERS
• River Falls Lazy River, located at Orlando World Center Marriott’s all-new River Falls Water Park, offers 575 feet of enjoyment for guests as they wade into it through the park’s zero-entry pool.
• The winding, twisting, gently meandering lazy river at Hilton Orlando is 892 feet long and includes traditional amenities such as waterfalls and fountains and even water cannons.
• A ride along the lazy river at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort means enjoying scenery that celebrates Florida’s lush nature. The river includes a waterfall towering at 9 feet tall, as well as a run of bubbling rapids.
For additional information, visit www.visitorlando.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.