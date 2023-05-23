Sarasota Opera is pleased to announce the lineup for the “2023 Summer Classic Movies” at the Opera House. Throughout the summer and into the fall, featured movies will include films ranging from the 1930’s to the 1990’s.
“We are happy to once again present a series of classic movies at the Sarasota Opera House this season,” said General Director Richard Russell. “The Sarasota Opera House was originally a movie and vaudeville theater, so this is a perfect way to celebrate that tradition. Unfortunately, we are not able to present performing arts films as we have in past years because there is a lack of available content. We will monitor that situation and if performances become available for us to screen, we will add it to our series.”
Classic Movies
“Grease” (1978)
7:30 p.m. May 26
A goody two-shoes from Australia falls in love with a greaser over a summer. When her family moves to the boy’s hometown, and she enrolls at the same high school, they have a difficult time maintaining their relationship.
“Auntie Mame” (1958)
7:30 p.m. June 30
A young impressionable orphan receives a dizzyingly wild upbringing from his eccentric aunt who detests nonsense in others but loves it in herself. The script is based on Patrick Dennis’ autobiographical novel that also spawned a Broadway hit and was made into movie musical in 1974.
“The Big Lebowski” (1998)
7:30 p.m. July 14
From the Academy Award-winning Coen Brothers, this hilariously quirky comedy-thriller about bowling, avant-garde art, nihilistic Austrians, and a guy named “The Dude.”
“You Can’t Take It With You” (1938)
7:30 p.m. July 28
This film is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play about an eccentric family of carefree misfits, whose only seemingly normal member, a young lady, falls for her employer’s son, the gentlemanly product of stuffy, snobby parents. And when the members of the two disparate clans meet, there are fireworks.
“Vertigo” (1958)
7:30 p.m. Aug. 11
Set among San Francisco’s renown landmarks, Scottie Ferguson, an acrophobic detective is hired to shadow a friend’s suicidal wife, Madeleine. After he saves her from drowning in the bay, Scottie’s interest shifts from business to fascination with the icy alluring blonde. When he finds another woman remarkably like his lost love, the now obsessed detective must unravel the secrets of the past to find the key to his future.
“The Great Escape” (1963)
7:30 p.m. Aug. 25
In 1943, the Germans opened Stalag Luft III, a maximum-security prisoner-of-war camp designed to hold even the draftiest escape artists. In doing so, however, the Nazis unwittingly assemble the finest escape team in military history who worked on what became the largest prison breakout ever attempted.
“From Here to Eternity” (1953)
7:30 p.m. Sept. 15
This Best Picture winner is a portrait of life on a Honolulu Army post just before the attack on Pearl Harbor and focuses on two rebellious privates and a tough but fair-minded sergeant who’s swept into a torrid affair with his Commanding Officer’s wife.
“The Treasure of Sierra Madre”(1948)
7:30 p.m. Sept. 29
This film is a treatise on greed and what gold does to the souls of three miners, circa 1920s, as they set out to find the precious mineral in the mountains of Mexico. Oscars went to John Huston for Screenplay and Direction, and his father, Walter Huston, who won Best Supporting Actor for his performance as an old prospector.
“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988)
7:30 p.m. Oct. 13
This “cartoon noir” follows detective Eddie Valiant as he seeks to clear the name of a toon rabbit framed for murder. A blend of live action, animation and allegory set in 1947 Los Angeles.
“The Addams Family” (1991)
7:30 p.m. Oct. 27
When long-lost Uncle Fester reappears after 25 years in the Bermuda Triangle, Gomez and Morticia plan a celebration to wake the dead. But Wednesday barely has time to warm up her electric chair before Thing points out Fester’s uncommonly “normal” behavior. Could this Fester be a fake, part of an evil scheme to raid the Addams fortune?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.