Sarasota Opera is pleased to announce the lineup for the “2023 Summer Classic Movies” at the Opera House. Throughout the summer and into the fall, featured movies will include films ranging from the 1930’s to the 1990’s.

“We are happy to once again present a series of classic movies at the Sarasota Opera House this season,” said General Director Richard Russell. “The Sarasota Opera House was originally a movie and vaudeville theater, so this is a perfect way to celebrate that tradition. Unfortunately, we are not able to present performing arts films as we have in past years because there is a lack of available content. We will monitor that situation and if performances become available for us to screen, we will add it to our series.”


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments