For over 100 nights, guests can stay late and safely enjoy world-class coasters, electrifying entertainment throughout the park and more during extended hours at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay beginning May 28. On weekends and select dates, guests can look to the sky for the NEW “Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular” featuring an explosive NEW firework and special effects production, the biggest, brightest show ever!
Sizzling experiences
Ignite the night with new “Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular” — For an epic finale to a coaster-filled day of adventure, guests will be drawn to the vibrant energy radiating from a unique new production on the Festival Field. As the most stunning show ever to light the park’s sky, “Spark!” will feature an explosive array of fireworks and exciting effects from dazzling lasers to graceful water elements and dramatic pyrotechnics. “Spark!” is offered every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 9:15 p.m.. from May 28 to Sept. 6, including extra presentations on May 31 for Memorial Day, July 1-4 for Independence Day, and Sept. 6 for Labor Day.
Long before the first burst of “Spark!” covers the night sky, guests can join in the evening excitement with new entertainment, music, food and drinks for the park’s biggest and brightest summer celebration:
Pre-Party on the Festival Pathway: Greeted by glowing lights strung among the trees, live music and more, the stunning visual journey on the Festival Pathway will spark the spirit of summer in everyone.
Seasonal Summer Menu: Senses will ignite with delicious bursts of flavor from a special menu inspired by backyard summer cookouts with a Busch Gardens twist. Guests will discover a walkable take on grilled classics, decadent sweet treats and more along the festival pathway and new locations throughout the park. Adults 21+ can indulge in NEW glow-in-the-dark summer cocktails or refreshing non-alcoholic drinks that are equally beautiful and satisfying for the perfect end to a summer night.
DJ Block Parties: As the sun goes down, electric summer vibes amp up on the Festival Field. It’s an open-air dance party with DJs, dancing, and endless energy to build the excitement before “Spark!” ignites the sky.
Giraffe Bar: Combining a perfect Serengeti sunset, delicious cocktails and savory snacks is the best way to fuel a night of summer fun at the new Giraffe Bar located on the second floor of Serengeti Overlook.
“Cirque Electric” show opens: For awe-inspiring feats that spark the imagination, the dynamic performance of “Cirque Electric” — an all-new acrobatic stunt show exclusively produced for Busch Gardens, opening May 28 at the Stanleyville Theater. From the daring airborne aerialist to stunning displays of balance and strength and a fascinating act on wheels that cannot be missed, guests will be dazzled by world-class performers during select dates for Summer Nights.
Fan-favorite summer experiences
Starting May 28, the Moroccan Palace Theater will once again be home to “Turn It Up!” — the award-winning ice-skating show, including late shows on select dates for Summer Nights.
Open-air block parties throughout the park: Complete with seasonal eats and electric beats, guests will encounter sizzling summer entertainment throughout the spacious 300-acre park, including:
Cheetah Hunt Plaza: Between dashing through the night sky on Cheetah Hunt and Cobra’s Curse, guests can dance to DJ beats throughout the evening.
Stanleyville Plaza: After taking on the daring launches of Tigris, guests will find refreshing tunes and classic summer flavors with a twist in the shadow of SheiKra.
Guests can visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com for more information and reservations — and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards or annual passes. Fans can stay up to date with park events, attractions and more by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
