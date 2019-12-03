Provided by Gulf Theater
The Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum will remember Pearl Harbor with a tribute concert by the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble.
The performance is scheduled for Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, and will open the Gulf Theater’s inaugural season of entertainment at the museum.
Lynn Cleary, the conductor of the 60-piece orchestra, plans a “splash of everything” for the 90-minute performance. It will include “At Dawn They Slept.” Composed by Jay Bocook, the musical remembrance pays tribute to fallen heroes of that fateful day at Pearl Harbor, which launched the United States into World War II.
“I try to choose music that will really make the audience love and appreciate what we do,” Cleary said.
Gary Butler, executive director of the Gulf Theater’s parent Military Heritage Museum, said opening the theater’s first season with a tribute to Pearl Harbor is fitting.
Cleary said the ensemble also plans to play the theme to the movie “Pearl Harbor” as well as “Purple Heart Song” and an armed forces melody. Veterans in the audience will be asked to stand and be recognized during the rendition.
It won’t all just be sing and salute.
“We’ll play a touch of big band and then close out with a festive medley for the holidays,” Cleary said.
The ensemble is made up of musicians ranging in age from 15 to 93. They are from all over Southwest Florida, including Arcadia, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port, Venice and Sarasota. “It was phenomenal,” Cleary said. “From the beginning to the very end, they made us feel like we’d been there for years. What they’re doing for veterans and the city of Punta Gorda is phenomenal.”
Cleary promises an evening of memorable music.
“When we walk away from a concert, everybody is thrilled that they came,” she said. “I love to engage the audience. The music that we play will enlighten and give them energy. They’ll know they’ve been to really good concert. The music will inspire them.”
