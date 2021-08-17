The Broadway Boys is a collection of Broadway’s finest male singers. By adding elements of pop/funk/gospel/jazz to traditional showtunes, The Broadway Boys have redefined the musical theater genre. The Broadway Boys are scheduled to perform Dec 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Venice and Punta Gorda.
As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to play a part locally by bringing over 100 concerts to cities across Florida. The demand for people to return to live events is strong, and Sun Events can’t wait to unite people once again with the power of live music. Nothing can compare to when the lights go down and that first chord is played of some of your favorite music.
Sun Events has 28 concerts booked here in Southwest Florida for the upcoming concert season over the next 9 months. They are bringing back fan favorites such as 7 Bridges, the Nashville based Eagles tribute band who provides audiences with the most authentic Eagles tribute in the United States, and Bee Gees Now — a Florida native Bee Gees tribute band who will have you dancing all night long.
Other popular returning tribute bands include The Beatles, Motown and ABBA. They are also introducing some new shows to the community such as The Broadway Boys, Sail On Beach Boys Tribute and even an Aretha Franklin tribute show. These shows will commence this October and carry into April of 2022. Their partnered venues are Venice Community Center in Venice, Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center and the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, both in Punta Gorda.
