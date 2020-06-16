Sun Splash Family Waterpark reopens

Sun Splash Family Waterpark reopened its gates for the 2020 season, at 50% capacity, on June 6. The Cape Coral water park is home to more than 14 acres of attractions for visitors of all ages including the Electric Slide, Cape Fear, Lazy River and Pirate’s Cove. More adventurous visitors will enjoy three heart-pounding speed slides including the Thunder Bump, Terror Tube and X-celerator.
Sun Splash staff has put new social distancing and sanitation measures in place, such as more spacing at the ticket booths, attraction lines and restaurant areas marked by tape; one way traffic in the gift shop; sanitation of public life jackets between uses; more frequent checks and cleaning of the restrooms and regular public announcements made over the speaker reminding guests about social distancing. The CDC has also issued a statement that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools, hot tubs or spas or water playgrounds with proper maintenance and disinfection.
Sun Splash will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Aug. 9 then weekends only through Sept. 27. In addition to daily admission, Sun Splash will be offering swimming lessons beginning June 13.
“The Sun Splash staff is happy to be reopening,” said Sandie Greiner, Waterpark Manager. “We are excited about having guests in the park again and look forward to hosting youth summer camps and swim lessons.”
Sun Splash Family Waterpark is at 400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral. For hours, ticket information and directions to the park, visit www.SunSplashWaterpark.com or call 239-574-0558.
