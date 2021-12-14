Suncoast Brass brings brilliant sounds to Gulf Theater

Brass instruments have, throughout history, stirred soldiers to battle, called the faithful to prayer, accompanied the hunt and proclaimed the arrival of royalty.
This year, their golden tones warm the holiday season at Punta Gorda’s Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum.
The Suncoast Brass Quintet’s two trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba span the different brass “voices,” providing both depth and brilliance to their collective sound.
“That’s the standard instrumentation for a brass quintet,” explained Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie, who not only plays trumpet in the group with her husband, Charlotte County Public Schools music educator Alan R. Klispie, but teaches music appreciation at Florida SouthWestern State College. “And it sounds majestic! But we can also play very softly and beautifully, like for ‘Silent Night.’”
On Dec. 19, they will perform holiday favorites like “Joy to the World,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” "Hanukkah Suite" and "The Nutcracker" selections. PowerPoint lyrics will encourage a rousing audience singalong.
Members of the Suncoast Brass are all professional concert artists who’ve performed around the nation and the world as members of symphony orchestras. Three have played with Punta Gorda Symphony and Southwest Florida Symphony.
Other members as of this writing are Rachelle Jenkins on French horn, Matthew Murrell on trombone and Tom Kracmer on tuba.
Since 1989, the Suncoast Brass has performed for college events, church services, concert series, weddings, bar mitzvahs, parties, weddings, Fort Myers Lunch on the Lawn and Sunrise Easter Services, the Ritz-Carlton, Sanibel’s Bach on the Beach, Arcade Theatre, Southwest Florida Symphony, and The Liberty Singers.
Their extensive repertoire includes classical, contemporary, Dixieland, jazz, marches and Broadway musicals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.