Venice Musicale Suncoast Duo Pianists Concert

Suncoast Duo Pianists will perform Dec. 6-7 at William H. Jervey Venice Public Library. Standing: Betty Badawi and Mary Egbertson. Seated: Cinny Schein and Sybil Broh.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY Venice Musicale

Venice Musicale presents the Suncoast Duo Pianists in “Holiday Memories” Dec. 6-7 at the William H. Jervey Venice Public Library.

The Suncoast Duo Pianists will perform a series of piano duets. Featured are salutes to the 68th anniversary of Pearl Harbor and to America, Yuletide arrangements telling the story of Christmas and popular Christmas, Hanukkah, and seasonal selections, all setting the scene for the celebration of an enjoyable holiday season.

Originally performing concerts for private audiences in salon settings, the Suncoast Duo Pianists became a performance group with Venice Musicale in 2018. Their entertaining programs are now open to the public.

The concerts are free and open to the public. Donations are welcome to support the Venice Musicale scholarship program.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments