The 36th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, which is part of the newly renamed Suncoast Summer Fest returns June 25-27. You will see a double bill of powerboat and personal watercraft racing along Lido Beach in Sarasota. In addition to the marine motorsport action, there will be a host of other Suncoast Summer Fest events between June 24-July 4, organized by Suncoast Charities for Children.
“We have had a close relationship with Suncoast Charities since 2016 and our two-days of high-speed, on-water action will continue to be an integral part of the festival. It’s important to highlight that Suncoast Charities for Children, which helps children, teens and adults with special needs, has been the driving force behind the race and festival since 1986,” stated Powerboat P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala.
Returning after last year’s enforced break, the Grand Prix is expected to attract a significant fleet of powerboats and personal watercraft racers. “Sarasota is one of the longest-running powerboat racing events in the United States and established as a leading and hugely popular venue for offshore racing,” commented P1 USA Championship Manager Michelle Petro.
Virginia Haley, President of Visit Sarasota County is delighted at the return of the event, “Now in its 36th year, it is an annual tradition enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. With last year’s festival being cancelled because of the pandemic, we are looking forward to welcoming back the excitement and festivities for all to enjoy.”
On race day, Powerboat P1 will be creating a Fan Zone at Lido Beach offering merchandise, food and drinks together with a VIP hospitality tent. Powerboat P1 is also actively involved with environmental initiatives that will include joining forces with Audubon Florida’s coastal bird stewardship program to highlight the colony of protected Black Skimmers that nest on Lido Key.
The races will also be live streamed on P1offshore.com and P1 Offshore’s Facebook page.
