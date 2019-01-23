If you like The Edwards Twins, you will love “Super Stars of The 80’s” starring Anthony Edwards of The Edwards Twins at Visani Comedy Theater Jan. 28-29.
This show is the complete ’80s package with tribute performances to Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Elton John, Billy Joel & George Michael and “The King of Pop” Michael Jackson.
Direct from Las Vegas, Super Stars of the ’80s is a high energy show that will have you on your feet for the entire show. From “Legends In Concert” in Las Vegas these master impersonators will blow you away with their dead on impressions of these super stars of the ’80s. World-renowned performer Anthony Edwards of The Edwards joins them onstage with some of the biggest duets of the ’80s.
Each show begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. This is a dinner and show package event, including a three-course meal, show ticket, tax, gratuity, coffee, iced tea and soda. Tickets and additional information is available online at www.visani.net or over the phone at 941-629-9191.
Visani is located at 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.
