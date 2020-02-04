It’s 1965. The mini skirt makes its debut in London. The Voting Rights Act becomes law. Operation Rolling Thunder is launched in Vietnam. The Beach Boys’ “Help Me Rhonda” is No. 11 on the top 40 music charts.
Formed in Hawthorne, California, in 1961 by brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and their friend Al Jardine, the Beach Boys became one of the most critically acclaimed, commercially successful and influential rock bands in history. Their music has passed the test of time and continues to resonate today.
“Who doesn’t like the Beach Boys?” said Penni Herrick, booking agent for the Beach Buoys, a top-tier Beach Boys tribute band. “What the Beach Boys gave us was clean, fun music. It was great music back in the day.”
The Orlando-based Beach Buoys, who call themselves the most authentic Beach Boys tribute band in the business, will perform on Feb. 15 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum.
According to the tribute group’s website, the Beach Buoys band is made up of veteran working musicians who have gone to some effort to recreate the look, the sound and the feel of a live Beach Boys concert from about 1965.
The members’ approach is to offer a true tribute to the Beach Boys. That means the five band members pose a reasonable resemblance to the iconic group. They use the correct guitars, amps and drum set, wear identical striped shirts, straight-leg pants and boots, sing five-part harmony and interact with the audience.
“It’s going to be a fun, fun, concert,” said Isaac James, the Gulf Theater’s manager. “From their days as a California surfing band to their groundbreaking turns on albums such as ‘Pet Sounds,’ the Beach Boys produced a sound that has reverberated through the years. The Beach Buoys nail them.”
Some of the song clips featured on the website are “Wouldn’t it be Nice,” “Surfer Girl” and a medley that includes “Sloop John B” and “Good Vibrations.”
“The Beach Buoys capture that sound, that feeling and that time,” Herrick said. “They are heartfelt, warm and eager to play for people who enjoy the music.”
The Beach Buoys website is www. beachbuoysband.com.
