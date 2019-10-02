Venice Theatre’s Stage 2 Series will present “The Bikinis (A New Musical Beach Party)” in its 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre beginning through Oct. 20.
“The Bikinis” is about a fictional girl group who formed as teenagers in 1964 when they won The Belmar Beach Talent Contest. They sing hit songs up and down the Jersey Shore at parties, weddings, and other society circuit events and even get the chance to record their own hit 45 single. Twenty years later on the eve of the new millennium these inseparable friends, cousins, and sisters relive their heyday and beyond with a nonstop celebration of songs like “Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,” “Heat Wave,” “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive” and more. The purpose of this reunion concert? To raise money for the good folks at Sandy Shores Mobile Home Beach Resort which is in danger of being razed for pricey condos.
Ron Ziegler, a frequent director at Venice Theatre, directs the cast of four women: Laurie Colton, Rebecca Cross, Tamara Solum and Joy Tancey. Colton, Cross and Solum have been staples on area stages over the years while Tancey’s experience lies in the recording studio working on songs from the ,60s era. The four will be executing the girl-group-style dance moves of guest choreographer Alison Shafer. As mentioned in the light-hearted script, the group will be “performing sans bikinis” considering they are no longer teens at the beach. More than making up for that is the maturity that comes with careers, children, husbands and life experience.
Tuesday through Saturday performances of this nostalgic musical review begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. To accommodate demand, 2 p.m. matinees have been added on Saturdays, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19. Adult tickets begin at $30, college seats are $20, and tickets for students through 12th grade are $15. Seating in the 90-seat Pinkerton Stage is general admission.
