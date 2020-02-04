Local Barbershop Chapters of the Barbershop Harmony Society throughout North America and around the world will provide barbershop quartets to present a unique and memorable valentine which can be purchased for the special person(s) in your life.
The Suncoast Statesmen Barbershoppers has available several experienced barbershop quartets who will sing a couple of love songs and present a rose to your sweetheart, wife, mother, husband, father, son, daughter or special friend at any reasonable time and place of your choosing in Charlotte County from Feb. 12-14. They will also take a picture with your smartphone so that you may share this unique valentine with your friends on social media. It makes a great surprise and can usually be arranged within a one hour time frame. The cost is $40. You can make arrangements by calling 941-625-1128.
Singing Valentines is the second most important fundraiser of the year for the Suncoast Statesmen. Funds raised help support the Chorus’ Scholarship Fund, which is presented annually to deserving students from local high schools who are furthering their education in the music field.
Their main fundraiser is their annual Spring Show which is being held this year at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on March 22. The guest quartet is Boardwalk, a top competitor in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society’s International competition
CHARISMA, a mixed chorus from Charlotte High School will also be featured.
The Suncoast Statesmen meet every Tuesday evening at the Burnt Store Presbyterian church Fellowship Hall, at 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The chorus is under the direction of Dr. Ray Danley who is acknowledged as one of the best barbershop directors in the world. All men who enjoy singing are welcome and encouraged to attend at any rehearsal. We are always looking for new members and barbershop singing is a wonderful hobby for men of all ages. Singing experience desired but not required. Call Jack at 941-625-1128.
