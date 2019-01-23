Surprise your loved ones with singing Valentines

Frin Feb. 12-14 local Barbershop Chapters of the Barbershop Harmony Society throughout North America and around the world will be providing barbershop quartets to present a very unique and memorable valentine which can be purchased for the special person(s) in your life.
The Suncoast Statesmen Barbershoppers, (a nonprofit organization and vital member of the local arts community), has available several experienced barbershop quartets who will sing a couple of love songs, and present a rose to your sweetheart, wife, mother, husband, father, son, daughter, or special friend, (or anyone at all), at any reasonable time and place of your choosing in Charlotte County on the above dates. They will also take a picture with your smartphone so that you may share this unique Valentine with your friends on social media. It makes a great surprise and can usually be arranged within a one hour time frame. The cost is $40. To make arrangements, call Jack or Cynthia at 941-625-1128.
Singing Valentines is the second most important fundraiser of the year for the Suncoast Statesmen. Funds raised help support the Chorus’ Scholarship Fund which is presented annually to deserving students from local high schools who are furthering their education in the music field.
Their main fundraiser is their annual Spring Show which is being held this year at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda on March 24, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $20 each by calling 941-625-1128 or 419-343-7246 or from any member of the Suncoast Statesmen. Tickets will also be available at the door if not previously sold out. The guest quartet is Throwback, a top competitor from Sunshine District, (Florida), in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society’s International competition. They are an extremely entertaining quartet which performs at the very highest level. Enharmonics, a mixed chorus from Port Charlotte High School will also be featured.
The Suncoast Statesmen meet every Tuesday at the Burnt Store Presbyterian church Fellowship Hall, at 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The chorus is under the direction of Dr. Ray Danley.
The Suncoast Statesmen Barbershop Chorus are also sponsoring their annual guest night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. All members of the public are invited.
All men who enjoy singing are welcome and encouraged to attend at any rehearsal. We are always looking for new members and barbershop singing is a wonderful hobby for men of all ages. Singing experience desired but not required. Call Jack at 941-625-1128.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.