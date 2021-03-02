Recreating the music, memories and magic of the most famous folk-rock duo for generations, Swearingen & Kelli will pay tribute to the hits and more of Simon & Garfunkel at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center on March 5..
The duo has been on a mission to share the iconic music — such as "The Sound of Silence," "Homeward Bound" and even less-known songs like "Flowers Never Bend with the Rainfall" -- to new audiences around the country since they started playing together in 2012.
"When we perform this show in theaters and opera houses I can really tell that people are hungry for this music," A.J. Swearingen said. "Obviously, it's nostalgic for a lot of them (in the audience) since they grew up listening to it."
"But it goes beyond nostalgia," he continued. "I think because there's so much overproduced, manufactured music everywhere that a lot of people long to hear good lyrics and the nuances of an acoustic guitar.
"We hope that performing this music helps keep the genre going strong." Swearingen has been performing folk-rock music for 20 years with the mastery of Paul Simon's intricate guitar playing as his foundation.
His deep baritone blends perfectly with Kelli's angelic vocals delivering a true tribute to the sound of the 1960's Greenwich Village, New York coffeehouse performances.
"We both had parents that played a lot of music when we were growing up and were heavily inspired by the '60s and 70s singer-songwriters," Kelli said. "I heard 'Homeward Bound' on my parents' eight-track tape player in the early '90s.
"The harmonies of course were striking but the writing floored me. We never get tired of playing this material and there's always something to glean from it."
Kelli went on to say that they do some mild improvisation from the original recordings of the music.
"Paul and Art would improvise a lot in their live performances," Kelli said. "We try to subtly play with the harmonies and venture out when the moment calls for it. That's the exciting thing about seeing a live show."
Swearingen said that he studied all the duo's studio albums, as well as any live performances he could find.
"I would meticulously deconstruct Paul Simon's guitar parts and try to combine the alternate versions into our renditions," he said. Only 30% capacity and socially distanced seating will be available for those with tickets. For more information on Sun Events regulations regarding coronavirus, go to sunevents.com/covid-updates.
The band takes the stage at 7 p.m. March 5 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For ticket information, visit www.sunevents.com or call 941-833-5444.
