Sybarite5 open the Tuesdays series at the Historic Asolo Theater

 Photo courtesy of Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota is pleased to present Sybarite5 opening the Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater series on Nov. 15.

They will perform their "Groove Machine" program with new dance-inspired works along with the world premiere of “Apartments” by Jackson Greenberg, which was commissioned for them. The piece explores the intersection between everyday sounds (rain, electrical wires, coffee machines), human communication (via string instruments) and current events (via AM news radio). 


