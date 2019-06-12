The dedication of “Tails from the Harbor” mural, the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society’s newest and now 30th mural, has been set for June 20 at 5 p.m. at the mural site. Located on the retaining wall under the U.S. 41 south bridge and along the Harbor Walk between the Charlotte Harbor Events Center and Hurricane Charley’s restaurant, the 76’ long mural depicts the rich marine life of Charlotte Harbor, both past and present.
After extensive research to ensure accuracy of the various marine life to be featured, artist Skip Dyrda began painting the 1,100 sq. ft. mural in early January. Despite delays caused by chilly weather and more recently, swarming love bugs that made painting impossible for nearly a week, he expects to complete the mural by mid-June.
The community is invited to join with the Mural Society, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, and the artist on June 20 for the official ribbon-cutting to celebrate the mural’s completion. It is suggested that guests arrive by 4:30 p.m. to allow time for viewing the mural, meeting the artist and drinks.
The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, a nonprofit 501©(3) organization, is grateful for the generosity of the mural sponsors, contributors and supporters of this latest mural, which will be enjoyed by thousands of pedestrians and bicyclists who travel the Harborwalk every day.
