Carnival Celebration, the second of Carnival Cruise Line’s new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered ships and the sister ship to the Mardi Gras, will debut in Miami this November.
Spanning Decks 6, 7 and 8, Celebration Central features the awe-inspiring, three-deck-high atrium with a ceiling that appears as a burst of a confetti canon made of approximately 1,400 color-changing lighting fixtures that will transform from day to night. Functional as it is eye-catching, the space will include 3,000-square-foot floor-to-ceiling windows on the side of the ship that will change into 16 individually controlled, 6-foot by 14-foot LED screens to work hand in hand with the ever-changing entertainment options, including live music, special effects, aerial acrobatic performances and high-energy shows.
“From a design perspective, we are incorporating elements from our former ships, paying homage to the history of Carnival, and also showcasing Carnival Celebration as a modern, innovative and forward-looking vessel,” said Ben Clement, senior vice president of new builds, refurbishment and product innovation.
The Ultimate Playground
After such an incredible response from guests on Mardi Gras, the centerpiece of Carnival Celebration’s Ultimate Playground (Decks 18-20 Aft) will be BOLT, The Ultimate Sea Coaster, soon to be the second roller coaster at sea, recognized by Popular Science with a “Best of What’s New” award. Guests can expect the thrills they’ve raved about as all-electric, motorcycle-inspired vehicles race along an 800-foot-long track 187 feet above the sea achieving speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. The zone will also be home to the WaterWorks aqua park and SportSquare featuring a mini-golf course, full-court basketball and an exhilarating ropes course.
Summer Landing and Lido Zones
Carnival Celebration’s Summer Landing zone (Deck 8 Aft) will continue to serve as the greatest chill spot at sea with Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, offering smoked-on-board favorites created by Guy Fieri and an assortment of Carnival’s ParchedPig craft beers brewed on site, in addition to pools and whirlpools, The Watering Hole poolside bar, and the Heroes Tribute Lounge honoring military personnel.
And the poolside zone, Lido (Decks 16-17 Aft), will feature the two-level RedFrog Tiki Bar designed to transport guests to a South Pacific paradise, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, guest-favorite Guy’s Burger Joint, Seafood Shack and BlueIguana Cantina.
The Gateway
The Gateway is an entirely new area on two decks that celebrates travel and the excitement of exploring new destinations. With design and decor inspired by grand terminals, transportation stations and departure points around the world, the entertainment, dining and shopping zone will feature a promenade highlighted by 12 high-definition multimedia virtual windows displaying unique scenes. The 9.5’ by 5’ windows and the nearly 100’ LED ceiling will be complemented by show lighting and a state-of-the-art sound system to create a truly immersive experience throughout the zone. By day, guests will be entertained with relaxing scenes like a sunny sky, but by night, the zone will take varying nightly themes, transporting guests to far-off places throughout the world.
The Gateway’s main promenade will be home to a new travel-inspired bar concept, Latitudes. Latitudes will be reminiscent of a classic airport or train station with travel-themed chairs, menus and a mechanical split-flap display board, a modern take on the classic “departures” board that is being custom built by Oat Foundry in Philadelphia. Uniquely designed to come to life periodically with motion and sounds, including the familiar clack clack sound that sparks memories of past travels, the board will change to display the bar’s daily menu offerings and will include messages to support the imagery on the surrounding virtual windows.
The Gateway will also include the second seagoing restaurant by chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse, Emeril’s Bistro 1397.
The zone will also feature a large digital map display showcasing the locations of Carnival’s ships around the world in real time.
The Gateway is the final zone aboard Carnival Celebration, joining 820 Biscayne, Celebration Central, The Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing and Lido zones. Zones help large ships feel less crowded and easier to navigate.
Homeport of PortMiami
Carnival Celebration will begin service in early November with a 14-day transatlantic voyage from London to its homeport of PortMiami. Her arrival will continue the celebration of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday. The ship will debut along with Carnival’s redesigned Terminal F at PortMiami, which will be among the first terminals to be shore-power ready in 2023.
For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line, call 800-carnival, visit www.carnival.com or contact your travel advisor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.