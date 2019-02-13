The Vienna Boys Choir, renowned as one of the finest vocal ensembles in the world for over five centuries, is a frequent visitor to North America, performing throughout the country in everything from houses of worship to great concert venues like New York’s Carnegie Hall and Chicago’s Symphony Hall. The enormously popular chorus is comprised of four separate ensembles of boys between the ages of 10 and 14. The Vienna Boys Choir can trace its history as far back as the 13th century but it was formally established at Vienna’s Imperial Chapel in 1498 by Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I.
Vienna Boys Choir, directed by Jimmy Chiang, will be performing at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
The Vienna Boys Choir is comprised of talented young singers from all over the world who are admitted by audition. The choir, visiting the U.S. this season, led by its conductor Jimmy Chiang, includes boys hailing from Austria, Cambodia, China, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Korea, New Zealand and the Philippines. The group is featured in Curt Faudon’s film, Good Shepherds.
Today, the Vienna Boys Choir consists of 100 boys between the ages of 10 and 14, from dozens of nations, divided into four touring groups. Each group spends nine to eleven weeks of the school year on tour. Between them, the four choirs give 300 concerts and performances each year before almost half a million people. They visit virtually all European countries, and are frequent guests in Asia, Australia, and the Americas.
Tickets are available in person at the box office, by calling 941-218-3779 or online at VenicePerforming ArtsCenter.com. The Venice Performing Arts Center is located at 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
