Things are getting brisk at the North Port Aquatic Center. The North Port Aquatic Center is hosting their inaugural Polar Plunge on Jan. 4. Participants will have the chance to slide down the Tarpon Twister or the Dolphin Dive and land among ice cubes at the bottom. Float down the Relaxahatchee lazy river or enjoy some fun games and activities. One lucky winner may find a special polar ice cube for a chance to win a prize.
This 12.5 acre park includes a 25-meter stretch pool, lazy river, kids activity pool with zero entry, two body flumes (or slides), bowl slide, shade structures, a bath house with locker rooms, small concession area, and more. The 25-meter stretch pool can accommodate 25-yard or 25-meter lap swimming and competitions.
“We’re looking forward to our inaugural Polar Plunge event. We wanted to find a fun way for our community to enjoy the Aquatic Center recreational amenities while the kids are on their winter break and this event is a great opportunity to do just that. The waters will be around 68-degrees and the ice cubes are sure to make it a little chillier. Although it won’t be the same as jumping into a frozen lake up north, temperature is relative and I think participants will be surprised at how brisk and exhilarating the water will be. Fortunately, we will have hot cocoa and other fun games and activities to help keep people moving to try and stay warm,” said City of North Port Marketing and Outreach Coordinator, Laura Ansel.
