Take your furry friends to the Kiwanis Club of North Port's Pet Expo

The event features a pet/owner lookalike contest, pet portraits, a beagle bounce house, snakes, iguanas, a discussion about pet discipline, daycare, accessories, pet treats, pet volunteer and employment opportunities.
“We are so excited to have new groups join us this year,” said club secretary Chris Street. “We believe the public is going to learn a lot about the many rescues in the region as well as lots of other services that are offered.”
Street said children will really enjoy the event.
“We think the beagle bounce house is going to be a huge hit,” Street said. “We also have an area in the expo for kids to decorate cupcakes and cookies.”
Last year, Stewart Miller of Canines for Christ was the winner of the pet/owner lookalike contest and won a giant gift basket of doggie goodies donated by Mary Smedley of Michael Saunders in Englewood.
Others attending the expo will include representatives from South West Florida Labradors, Iguanaland and Webb’s Wildlife. The Parrot Outreach of Punta Gorda will have some birds to show.
Dogs and cats will be available for adoption.
Pet rescues of all types, including Rescue Garage in North Port, will have informational booths at the event.
“There will also be prizes and giveaways,” Street said. “The city parks department wasn’t able to have its doggie egg hunt this year so they are coming to our pet expo to give out prizes to pet owners.”
