Take your furry friends to the Kiwanis Club of North Port's Pet Expo

The event features a pet/owner lookalike contest, pet portraits, a beagle bounce house, snakes, iguanas, a discussion about pet discipline, daycare, accessories, pet treats, pet volunteer and employment opportunities.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

Pet owners in the area are invited to bring their furry friends to a Pet Expo on April 29.

The Kiwanis Club of North Port is sponsoring the Pet Expo for the second year at the Mullen Activity Center in North Port.


   
