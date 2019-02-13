A tribute to two of history’s greatest and most popular rock bands Journey and The Eagles.will be performed at the William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center show Theater at 7 p.m. Feb. 14.
On this Valentine’s Day, you’ll be reminded of love and memories of years gone by, with hits such as “Open Arms,” “Faithfully,” “Take It Easy,” “Hotel California” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
Performed by world-renown tribute band Faithfully, lead singer John Allen is joined by some of the country’s best musicians — to “Faithfully” recreate this beautiful music.
Faithfully formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 2011 and has quickly established themselves as one of the United States’ most popular tribute acts, and are garnering international recognition, press and fan following. With clients such as Atlantis 2 in Nassau, Bahamas, The Hollywood Casino group and numerous premier venues worldwide, they’ve shared the stage with the legendary Sawyer Brown, country sweetheart Jo Dee Messina, and many of the biggest names from the rock n’ roll world. Faithfully boasts excellent musicianship and has an amazing stage presence.
The lineup features superstar John Allen on lead vocals, and a cast that has performed with the best of the best.
The guys “faithfully” recreate the music of Journey and The Eagles, and are always a hit with fans for their high-energy show, spot-on vocals, and superior performance. Faithfully has packed venues on each and every show and are known as “The” classic rock tribute.
Tickets can be ordered at the box office, online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=96885 or by calling 941-625-4175 ext. 221.
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater is located at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
