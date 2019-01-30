Through Feb. 27 two talented photographer/artists will display their work in a new art exhibit at the Unitarian Universalist’s Gallery.
Shelley Bell is an award-winning photographer and pastel artist. The focus of her work includes subjects from city to wildlife showcasing moments inspired by everyday life.
Sally Rockefeller another award-winning photographer also enjoys painting in acrylics. Her subjects include people, wildlife, landscapes, buildings, and sculpture. She also creates jewelry from photos under glass cabochons. She describes her style as “adjusted reality” and uses PhotoShop to achieve her vision.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is located at 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
For more information call 941-627-4303.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.