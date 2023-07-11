By Hermitage Media Relations

Five Florida public school arts teachers will spend part of their summer on Manasota Key while working on their own artistic endeavors. They are the winners of the 2023 State Teachers Artist Residency program (STARs) — now in its thirteenth year — presented by the Hermitage Artist Retreat in partnership with the Florida Alliance for Arts Education.


   
