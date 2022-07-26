Tampa Bay Strikers: National Indoor Soccer League announces expansion team
At a recent press conference at Yuengling Center, the National Indoor Soccer League officially announced an expansion team coming to Tampa. The new team, Tampa Bay Strikers, will play at Tampa’s Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, starting December 2022, operating both a men’s and women’s team.

Andrew Haines, executive board of directors, as well as managing partner for the Tampa Bay Strikers said, “The National Indoor Soccer League is coming to Tampa, and we couldn’t be more excited! It’s an incredible opportunity to bring the Tampa Bay Strikers to the Tampa Bay Area this December. We look forward to announcing more details about the team as soon as possible, especially the Men's & Women's 20-game regular season playing at Yuengling Center. You won’t want to miss this past-paced, high-scoring, family-friendly entertainment.”

