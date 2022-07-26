Tampa Bay Strikers: National Indoor Soccer League announces expansion team

At a recent press conference at Yuengling Center, the National Indoor Soccer League officially announced an expansion team coming to Tampa. The new team, Tampa Bay Strikers, will play at Tampa’s Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, starting December 2022, operating both a men’s and women’s team.
Andrew Haines, executive board of directors, as well as managing partner for the Tampa Bay Strikers said, “The National Indoor Soccer League is coming to Tampa, and we couldn’t be more excited! It’s an incredible opportunity to bring the Tampa Bay Strikers to the Tampa Bay Area this December. We look forward to announcing more details about the team as soon as possible, especially the Men's & Women's 20-game regular season playing at Yuengling Center. You won’t want to miss this past-paced, high-scoring, family-friendly entertainment.”
More details about the Tampa Bay Strikers will be released in the upcoming months including head coach, assistant coach, home season schedule, ticketing information and more.
“We’re very excited to welcome the Tampa Bay area’s newest sports franchise, the Tampa Bay Strikers, to Yuengling Center,” said Kelli Yeloushan, sr. director of event management at Vinik Sports Group. “We are always looking for ways to bring new, exciting events to Tampa, while offering a world-class experience. The Strikers coming to Yuengling Center will add yet another great entertainment option for our community. We can’t wait for kick off.”
NATIONAL INDOOR SOCCER LEAGUE
The National Indoor Soccer League was founded in January 2021 by a group of experienced sports team/league owners with over 50 years of ownership experience. The league will compete in a 20-game regular season. Each city will have a team in both the Men's & Women's Divisions. Games will be played as double headers.
