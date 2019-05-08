The historic Tampa Theatre, in partnership with Tampa International Airport, is proud to announce a free cinema series coming to the airport’s new event space. The family-friendly series called airCINEMA follows on the success of Tampa Theatre’s recent parkCINEMA program and represents the return of a year-round presence for the movie palace’s popular Traveling Picture Show initiatives.
“Eleven years ago we pioneered free, large-scale outdoor film events in Tampa with Sunset Cinema,” says Tampa Theatre President & CEO John Bell. “Tampa Theatre’s traveling picture show program has long been the perfect way to bring our community together through film, and the generous support of Tampa International Airport now makes it possible for us to share the magic of the movies more regularly and in unexpected places.”
The Airport recently completed the largest construction program in its history with a major Main Terminal renovation, 69 new shops and restaurants, a 1.4-mile automated people mover extending to a new multi-level rental car facility, and seven new public art installations. The airCINEMA screening will take place near the F shuttle at a brand new event space that features a stage and an outdoor deck with seating for guests.
“The Tampa Bay community has embraced and supported Tampa International Airport’s growth and success over the past few years, and we want to invite our non-traveling residents and families to come and enjoy our new amenities,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with another community gem, Tampa Theatre, in providing some free entertainment for our guests.”
The 2019 airCINEMA lineup will kick off with a screening of Disney/Pixar’s “Planes” at 7:30 p.m. May 11. The 1980 disaster parody Airplane! will follow in the fall, date TBD.
airCINEMA screenings are free and open to the public in the new TPA Event Space between Airsides E and F on level 3. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
