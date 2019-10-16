If you’re looking for a boatful of laughs tap on over to the Off Broadway Palm Theatre for “Dames at Sea” playing through Nov. 2.
This long-running Off Broadway production that brought stardom to Bernadette Peters is a campy show based on the nostalgia of Hollywood musicals of the ‘30s.
“Dames at Sea” is a tap dance-filled musical parody of the golden era of Hollywood musicals! Ruby heads to New York to become the next Broadway star, but after landing a job in the chorus, her dreams are almost shattered when the theatre is set for demolition. With the help of two sailors, the show is moved to their ship and when the leading lady becomes sick, Ruby has the chance to jump in and save the day. Hear “Broadway Baby,” “Choo-Choo Honeymoon,” “Dames at Sea” and more.
Directing “Dames at Sea” is the Off Broadway Palm’s Artistic Director, Paul Bernier and choreography is by Amy Marie McCleary. The cast includes Broadway Palm favorites Sami Doherty as Joan, Amy Marie McCleary as Mona and Victor Legarreta as Hennessey/Captain. Also in the performance are Shannon Conboy, AJ Foggiano and Collin Yates.
The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate 100-seat theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees.
