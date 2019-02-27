James Williams, president-elect of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, is serving his first year as director of Taste of Punta Gorda. Now in its 12th year, the event is a major fundraiser for the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity and Education Foundation, which supports local students, nonprofits and charitable organizations.
The event has been successful, but Williams set about making it bigger and better this year.
Last year, about 2,500 people attended to sample the best dishes offered by 20 area restaurants. That number climbed to 31 restaurants this year, providing each a promotional opportunity by serving “tastes” of their signature dishes.
Some 70 vendors of all types will be selling desserts, arts, crafts, ice cream, lemonade, specialty ice drinks, beer, wine and more. Local nonprofits will be on hand and a Rotary Village tent will show off some of the causes Rotary Foundation supports in our community and around the world.
There will a half-dozen vendors in the Kids Fun Zone, which features a bounce house, rock climbing, face painting, and other interactive attractions. Kengo CMA Karate & Jujitsu will give live demonstrations during the day, and a silent auction will be available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., with debit and credit cards accepted.
Held rain or shine at Laishley Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 3, the culinary festival features music all day with three live bands:
Charlotte High School’s outstanding Gold Jazz Band, 11 a.m.
Toe-tapping bluegrass from the Florida Mountain Men, 12:30 p.m.
The one and only BoogieMen, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $5 (children under 12 are admitted free). Tickets and may be purchased at the door or one line at the Taste website https://www.tasteofpuntagorda.org. All tickets are considered donations to the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity and Education Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that is also licensed in the state of Florida.
Williams instituted “Rotary Angel Tickets” this year. Purchasers of the $25 tickets receive one free drink, covered seating near the main stage, and recognition that they provided an extra bit of “service above self” for Rotary. In addition, holders of the 2019 SWFL Club Card and of the Gulf Coast Dining Card receive a $1 discount when purchasing tickets at the entry gate.
As director of the event, Williams has put together an impressive list of restaurants and sponsors, but he admits he didn’t do it alone.
“I have a committee of Rotarians,” he said. “There are about 15 of us on the committee and different Rotarians take on different tasks. We’ve got somebody in charge of entertainment, for example, and hospitality. We’ve got someone in charge of the restaurant tent and someone in charge of volunteers, site management, operations and admissions. We have set-up and clean-up teams.”
Williams said he has close to 100 volunteers, including members of the Charlotte High School Interact and Leo Lions Clubs.
All the net proceeds from the Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond benefits local nonprofits and charitable organizations. Over the past three years, the Punta Gorda Rotary has distributed $134,000 in grants and community projects.
Williams, who is retired, described directing the Taste as “a full-time job,” but he doesn’t begrudge the hours he spent’
“It’s great fun,” he said. “I enjoy it and it’s great to do something for the community. Last year, Rotary gave some $54,000 back to the community from all our events and fundraisers. This year, we’re expecting to raise $20,000 or more from the festival alone, so we’re hoping that our total for the year will at least be the same.”
