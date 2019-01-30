Ted Vigil returns with John Denver Tribute

When Ted Vigil was a teenager, friends told him how much he looked like John Denver. At age 22, when he met his future wife’s mother, the first thing she remarked to him was how much he resembled the musician and political activist.
A talented singer and musician in his own right, Vigil developed a Denver tribute act, with which he won a national talent show in Nevada in 2006. With that victory as additional inspiration, Vigil began touring in 2007. In 2012, he received the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association.
Vigil is returning to Port Charlotte for a one-night-only show on Feb. 6 at the William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater. He will performing all the hits from Denver’s expansive songbook, including “Annie’s Song,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Thank God I’m A Country Boy,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Back Home Again” and many more.
Vigil played twice for Denver’s own Windstar Foundation in Aspen, Colorado, and also performed with the late Steve Wiesberg, Denver’s lead guitar player from 2010 to 2014. Weisberg described Vigil’s transformation as “uncanny.” When you see him on stage, you’ll become a believer as well.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Tickets are $22 and may be ordered at the Charlotte Players website, www.charlotteplayers.org, or by calling the box office at 941-625-4175, ext. 220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.